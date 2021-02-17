Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 17, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 17, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 17, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Obituary: Game composer and orchestrator Stan LePard has passed away

Obituary: Game composer and orchestrator Stan LePard has passed away

February 17, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 17, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More:

Veteran game composer and orchestrator Stan LePard, who worked on the scores for titles including Guild Wars 2 and Destiny, has passed away. 

LePard spent close to three decades working as a composer, orchestrator, music producer, editor, and mixer, and contributed to the scores for high-profile projects like Halo Reach, Halo 3 ODST, Guild Wars 2, Fable 2, Project Gotham Racing, and more. 

News of his passing was shared online by fellow composer Maclaine Diemer, who paid tribute to LePard on Twitter along with many of his friends and co-workers. 

"I'm deeply saddened to say that last week, my friend and colleague Stan LePard passed away unexpectedly," wrote Diemer. "Knowing him helped shape and change the course of my life and my music. He was a big part of my work for Guild Wars 2, in addition to his own musical contributions to the game.

"As I mentioned, he was also a talented composer in his own right in addition to his work as an orchestrator. His music can be heard not only in Guild Wars 2, but in the Halo franchise as well as titles from PopCap, Microsoft, and others going back to the '90s. His passing is a tremendous loss to his family, friends, and the Seattle game audio community."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.17.21]
Community Management Specialist - Elvenar (inhouse)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.17.21]
Outsourcing Manager
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.17.21]
Browser Frontend Developer - Video Game: Forge of Empires
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[02.16.21]
Technical Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image