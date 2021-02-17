Obituary: Game composer and orchestrator Stan LePard has passed away

Veteran game composer and orchestrator Stan LePard, who worked on the scores for titles including Guild Wars 2 and Destiny, has passed away.

LePard spent close to three decades working as a composer, orchestrator, music producer, editor, and mixer, and contributed to the scores for high-profile projects like Halo Reach, Halo 3 ODST, Guild Wars 2, Fable 2, Project Gotham Racing, and more.

News of his passing was shared online by fellow composer Maclaine Diemer, who paid tribute to LePard on Twitter along with many of his friends and co-workers.

"I'm deeply saddened to say that last week, my friend and colleague Stan LePard passed away unexpectedly," wrote Diemer. "Knowing him helped shape and change the course of my life and my music. He was a big part of my work for Guild Wars 2, in addition to his own musical contributions to the game.

"As I mentioned, he was also a talented composer in his own right in addition to his work as an orchestrator. His music can be heard not only in Guild Wars 2, but in the Halo franchise as well as titles from PopCap, Microsoft, and others going back to the '90s. His passing is a tremendous loss to his family, friends, and the Seattle game audio community."