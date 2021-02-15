Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Introducing GDC Showcase’s Platinum Sponsors: Intel arrives with excellent content

February 17, 2021 | By Staff
February 17, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Programming, GDC

The organizers of GDC Showcase are pleased to announce the first of several excellent Platinum Sponsors supporting this free event.

As one of our premiere Platinum Sponsors, Intel creates world-changing technology that enriches the lives of every person on earth, and at GDC Showcase, they’ll have several sessions to help you power your game development project.

The first of these sessions comes from Intel VP & GM of Client XPU Products and Solutions Roger Chandler, who will break down a number of practical insights Intel has learned by interviewing gamers all over the globe.

Intel engineer Pamela Harrison will lead the second of these sessions, which is dedicated to how Intel Software Tools can improve your game’s image quality and performance.

We’re also pleased to announce that Intel will have more sessions and educational content to help game developers of all stripes in their game-making quest.

Connect with Intel for free during GDC Showcase on March 15-19 to learn more about how to improve your game with their latest insights and solutions. Register today!

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our website, sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

