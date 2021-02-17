Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 17, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 17, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 17, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Thanks to Payday 2 -driven stability, Starbreeze pushes ahead on Payday 3

Thanks to Payday 2-driven stability, Starbreeze pushes ahead on Payday 3

February 17, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
February 17, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Starbreeze's new acting CEO Tobias Sjören is optimistic about the once-troubled company's future.

Sjören, who stepped into the position after former CEO Mikael Nermark resigned in October, says that the company is well on its way to reclaiming its seat as an industry leader, thanks in no small part to the continued success of its Payday franchise.

"Starbreeze is a much stronger company today than it was one year ago," reads comments from Sjören published alongside Starbreeze's Q4 and FY 2020 results. Starbreeze did still report an overall loss before tax for 2020, but notably a smaller one than it did during its shaky 2019.

For the full year ending December 31, 2020,  Starbreeze reported a loss of SEK 130.5 million ($5.7 million), up from a loss of SEK 452.4 million ($54.3 million) in 2019. Net sales, now supported almost entirely by its Payday series, were reported at SEK 118 million ($14.2 million), down from SEK 280 million ($33.6 million) last year, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization came in at SEK 49.3 million ($5.9 million), up from SEK -116.5 million last year (-$14 million).

Payday was responsible for SEK 111.5 million ($13.4 million) of this year's net sales, and Sjören adds that it's "through the proven strength of the Payday franchise and a highly dedicated development team [that] we now have a stable platform that supports the continued successful development of Payday 3."

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.17.21]
Outsourcing Manager
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[02.16.21]
Technical Animator
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[02.16.21]
Senior 3D Animator
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[02.16.21]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image