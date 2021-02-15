Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Join HB Studios as a Software Engineer

February 17, 2021 | By Staff
Software Engineer, HB Studios

Location: Lunenburg, Nova Scotia

HB Studios is Atlantic Canada's largest and most successful independent video game developer. We partner with the biggest names in the industry and are currently developing games across all current and upcoming gaming platforms.

We have an opportunity for a Software Engineer to join our team of developers, creators, and fans, who are passionate about the art and process involved in video game development. As a Software Engineer, you will be responsible for designing and implementing code and script for a project while ensuring high quality work is delivered on time.

Main Duties and Responsibilities

  • Work closely with colleagues across all disciplines on the project team.
  • Ensure the Technical Lead is aware of the progress of assigned work and communicate issues that could dirupt agreed upon schedules.
  • Implement code and script to the required coding standards.
  • Ensure that compenents are designed and reviewed prior to implementation.
  • Achieve in-game performance targets as required by Production.
  • Create and maintain positive working relationships with all team members.
Essiential Skills, Knowledge, and Experience
  • Bachelor of Science in Computer Science or equivalent experience
  • Passion for video games
  • Practical experience programming in C++ or C#
  • Experience with game engines (Unity, Unreal)
  • Experience with graphics / rendering
  • Fundamental math skills (matrices, vectors, algebra, etc.)
  • Abillity to work effectively in a collaborative team environment.
  • Ability to work with a high degree of self-direction when necessary.
  • Excellent organizational, communication, and interpersonal skills.
  • Self-motivated, creative, outside-the-box thinker.
  • Willingness ot learn new tools, engines, and languages.
Desirable Skills, Knowledge, and Experience
  • Interest in specific game programming disciplines (i.e. artificial intelligence, rendering, user interface, audio, etc).
  • Experience with a variety of programming language (C#, Lua, JavaScript, SQL).
  • Experience with 3D graphics programming (Shaders, DirectX, OpenGL).
  • Experience working on video games.
  • Experience with Windows programming.
  • Advanced knowledge in math and physics.

