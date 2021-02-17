Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 17, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 17, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 17, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo ends pandemic-driven Nintendo Direct hiatus with a remaster-filled showcase

February 17, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
February 17, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Indie, Video

It's no secret that Nintendo has struggled to adapt its marketing strategies to a COVID-19 world, and due to those difficulties it's been a good while since the company has hosted one of its flagship Nintendo Direct showcases.

Today's broadcast, a 50-minute long pre-recorded Direct highlighting releases planned for 2021 and beyond, marked the first bonafide Nintendo Direct since September 2019 and brought with it news about both fresh franchises and established Nintendo IP.

As it seems to be a trend with the Nintendo Switch, today's Nintendo Direct introduced a number of Switch remasters and ports for games first launched on other Nintendo platforms. Among those were two Famicom Detective Club games never released in the West, a Legend of Mana remaster, SaGa Frontier Remastered, an updated Switch port of the 3DS' Miitopia, and a handful of other titles.

This also includes a remaster of the 2011 Wii game The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword which, interestingly, includes a controller scheme that binds sword movement to the Switch's right joystick to adapt the standard motion controls of the original game for players not willing or able to use that feature on the Switch.

It was a quieter show for new entries in Nintendo's big franchises, but not a silent one by any means. Metroid Prime 4, announced back in 2017, was one noticeable omission; the show came and went without so much as a comment about the long-awaited revival.

On the Legend of Zelda front, Nintendo opted to share only a small development update for its lightly-teased The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, noting ahead of the Skyward Sword announcement that development is underway and it'll have more to reveal at a later date.

However, Mario got his time in the spotlight thanks to the announcement of a new game in the Mario Golf franchise, and Nintendo closed out the show with the announcement that a new game in the ever-stylish Splatoon series is in development and that Splatoon 3 is headed to the Switch in 2022.

Find out about those announcements and more in the full Nintendo Direct presentation, embedded just above.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.17.21]
Outsourcing Manager
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[02.16.21]
Technical Animator
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[02.16.21]
Senior 3D Animator
HB Studios
HB Studios — Lunenburg, Nova Scotia, Canada
[02.16.21]
Software Engineer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image