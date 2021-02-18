Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 18, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 18, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 18, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

EA completes $1.2 billion acquisition of Dirt developer Codemasters

EA completes $1.2 billion acquisition of Dirt developer Codemasters

February 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

EA has completed its $1.2 billion acquisition of Dirt, Grid, and Formula 1 developer Codemasters. 

The U.S. publisher confirmed the deal in a short blog post, and said it was excited to work with the UK studio to "create a powerhouse in racing entertainment."

"We’re thrilled by this new opportunity to bring you even more racing games, more often. The union also unlocks the potential for us to create new innovative ways to interact with each other and enjoy our passion for racing games together," said EA. 

"With the greatest minds in racing entertainment all under one roof, you’re going to see even more innovation and we’re going to bring all new ideas to life."

Codemasters' directors voted in favor of the move l back in January, paving the way for EA to nab the studio. 

EA's pursuit of Codemasters wasn't without incident, however, with the publisher only arriving on the scene after Take-Two offered to purchase the studio for $994 million.

Take-Two even went as far as laying out its vision for Codemasters under its ownership, but those plans were eventually scuppered by EA a few weeks later when the company tabled a $1.2 billion bid.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.18.21]
Senior Programmer (Character Tech)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.18.21]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.18.21]
Programmer (Character Tech)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.18.21]
Senior Test Automation Developer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image