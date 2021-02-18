EA completes $1.2 billion acquisition of Dirt developer Codemasters

EA has completed its $1.2 billion acquisition of Dirt, Grid, and Formula 1 developer Codemasters.

The U.S. publisher confirmed the deal in a short blog post, and said it was excited to work with the UK studio to "create a powerhouse in racing entertainment."

"We’re thrilled by this new opportunity to bring you even more racing games, more often. The union also unlocks the potential for us to create new innovative ways to interact with each other and enjoy our passion for racing games together," said EA.

"With the greatest minds in racing entertainment all under one roof, you’re going to see even more innovation and we’re going to bring all new ideas to life."

Codemasters' directors voted in favor of the move l back in January, paving the way for EA to nab the studio.

EA's pursuit of Codemasters wasn't without incident, however, with the publisher only arriving on the scene after Take-Two offered to purchase the studio for $994 million.

Take-Two even went as far as laying out its vision for Codemasters under its ownership, but those plans were eventually scuppered by EA a few weeks later when the company tabled a $1.2 billion bid.