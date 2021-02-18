Instant mobile game platform Artie secures $10 million in funding

Instant mobile game platform Artie has secured $10 million in funding as it works towards a 2021 launch.

The company said the capital will allow it to "continue advancing its technology platform" and roll out an initial slate of games in 2021.

Artie is pledging to eliminate the need for conventional apps by enabling high-quality mobile games to be instantly played on social media, video, and messaging platforms without the need for downloads, API access, or any sort of integration.

The company claims its platform will reduce customer acquisition costs for developers "by closing the loop between discovery and play," providing an alternative to app stores and their 30 percent platform fees.

"Unlike most instant game engines that rely solely on Javascript and HTML5, Artie's technology is fully compatible with the world's most widely-used game engine: Unity. This enables games on Artie's platform to have the same look and feel as games that, until now, were only found in app stores," reads a press release, explaining how the platform works.

"And unlike cloud gaming services from major technology companies that stream video to players, Artie's approach does not suffer from latency issues on mobile connections and is nearly 10x more cost-efficient to operate."

Artie has also commited to releasing an SDK and opening its platform to developers and creators when it eventually launches.