March 15, 2021
March 15, 2021
Sponsored: The right payment tools can boost game revenue globally — Here's how!

March 15, 2021 | By Xsolla
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet, Indie, Business/Marketing, Whitepaper

Presented by Xsolla
 
Navigating the complex world of payment processes can be difficult for game developers, especially when factors like fraud or complications around regional tax & legalities come into play. However, with the right tools at their disposal, developers can easily maximize their revenue with very little added effort on their part.
 
This is where resources like Xsolla's Pay Station come into play. For over 15 years, Xsolla has enabled more secure payments access to more video game users around the world than any other solution out there. But we’ve also learned that it takes more than just the industry’s most expansive payments coverage and its most trusted anti-fraud system to lead the pack.
 
Download this guide to learn how Xsolla can help your gaming business earn more, with:
  • Access to over 700 payment methods globally
  • Robust adaptability, localization, and customization
  • Hands-off tax and legal compliance in all markets
  • Flexible integration and payout options

Find out more here

