Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 18, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 18, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 18, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Bungie scaling up to expand Destiny 'into additional media' and create new IPs

Bungie scaling up to expand Destiny 'into additional media' and create new IPs

February 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 18, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Destiny developer Bungie has detailed some major expansion plans designed to prepare the company for "expected and rapid future growth."

The Washington studio intends to more-than-double the size of its Bellevue headquarters, expanding its HQ footprint to 208,000 square feet from 84,000 square feet. 

Due for completion in 2022, the new "state-of-the-art" facility will be able to support multiple project teams, including those working on non-Destiny projects, and is being designed around collaborative "neighborhoods" that can accommodate a hybrid workforce of remote and on-site staff. 

Although it clearly intends to expand beyond the Destiny universe, Bungie reiterated that the "long-term development of Destiny 2" is one of the biggest reasons for the expansion. 

Beyond growing its footprint on home soil, Bungie has laid out plans to open its first international office in Amsterdam in 2022 to house its publishing and marketing divisions. 

The company has also made some notable personal changes, appointing finance and strategy director Trace Harris and president of global consumer products at ViacomCBS Pamela Kaufman to the board of directors, aiming to tap into their expertise in multimedia IP expansion and business operation scaling. 

Internally, Bungie has tasked chief creative officer Jonny Ebbert and general manager Zach Russell with driving the creative vision behind its next franchise, with the company hoping to bring "at least one new IP to market before 2025."

It has also appointed Destiny Universe vice present Mark Noseworthy and executive chief director Luke Smith to "prepare for the expansion of the Destiny Universe into additional media" -- again expressing a desire to turn the popular shooter into a sprawling multimedia franchise.

"We’re grateful and humbled that our independent success allows us to invest in our talented people and headquarters this year and are delighted to welcome Trace Harris and Pamela Kaufman to the board of directors," said Bungie chief exec Pete Parsons.

 "The past several years have been a time of tremendous growth and opportunity for Bungie. We are home to some of the brightest and best talent in the industry, and we look forward to expanding upon both our talent pool this year and increasing the resources to support them."

Related Jobs

innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.18.21]
Game Designer - New Mobile Game
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.18.21]
Senior Programmer (Character Tech)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.18.21]
Senior Gameplay Programmer
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.18.21]
Programmer (Character Tech)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image