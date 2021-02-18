Minit devs launch Minit Fun Racer, with all proceeds to go to charity

The four-person team behind Minit have all at once announced and launched a new game, and promised that all proceeds from it will forever be directed to charity.

The bite sized Minit followup is Minit Fun Racer, described on Steam as a peculiar little racing game that takes on a similar time looping structure as players collect coins, complete challenges, and unlock upgrades across multiple loops.

Developers Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio and Dominik Johann as well as publisher Devolver Digital have agreed to forgo their shares of any income from Minit Fun Racer in order to instead route that money to charitable causes. Those charities include Doctors Without Borders and Special Effect. Minit Fun Racer is also up for sale at three different price points to give its players the ability to pay and thus donate more if they choose.