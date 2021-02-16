Get a job: Join Game Circus as a Development Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote or Addison, Texas

Founded in 2010 and based in Dallas, Texas, Game Circus is a company that is constantly striving to create the best family-friendly mobile games. Many of Game Circus’ apps have amassed over 10,000,000+ downloads on both iOS and Android platforms, and we take pride in being behind some of the most popular mobile games in the world! We maintain an easy going, casual atmosphere where our employees enjoy coming to work each day with flexible hours and vacation time.

Job Description:

An effective communicator, team player and planner, the Development Manager is a key position, a multiplier for the company who will work with our Central Technology team and help them deliver their goals on time and to the highest standards. This will include:

TEAM: Manage scope, capacity and coordinate tasks for programmers in our Central Technology team; ensure workflow is clearly defined, processes are documented, and team and stakeholders trained in expectations on the workflow;

PLAN: Create realistic project plans, working with team and stakeholders to lock down requirements and specifications; anticipate bottlenecks, provide management escalation, make tradeoffs, balance needs versus technical constraints;

SPRINTS: Work with team members and stakeholders to prioritize the task backlog, assign tasks, specify sprint deliverables and track to completion ensuring requirements are met, manage sprint retrospectives;

COMMUNICATION: Clearly communicate status, risks and issues to stakeholders including game team clients;

PLATFORMS: Manage technical requirements and deliverables for target platforms including Android and iOS;

IMPROVEMENTS: Propose, track and implement project improvement plans to promote team efficiency

Required:

The ideal candidate will have 3+ years project management experience in a video game software development environment managing the workflow of programmers and the day-to-day coordination of technical teams, as well as:

Excellent knowledge of production life cycle, processes, and project planning;

Strong analytical and organizational skills and demonstrated attention to detail;

Experience in a Scrum / Agile software development environment;

Proficient with Microsoft Office/Google Docs, JIRA, project management tools (e.g. Microsoft Project, Hansoft);

Experience in mobile/app development;

Experience managing and prioritizing requirements of multiple stakeholders;

Experience with risk identification, management and root-cause analysis of technical issues;

Experience working in a live-operation/GaaS environment;

Experience in mediation and conflict resolution, capable of resolving any issues within the team in a collaborative way, ensuring team satisfaction and motivation.

Our ideal candidate will also have:

Experience working in a Unity-based development environment;

Scrum Master Certification;

Experience as part of a central technology team;

Understanding of and experience with mobile advertising SDKs

Knowledge of how to investigate and qualify metrics/analytics to make informed decisions and determine team success;

Knowledge of how to implement continuous improvement workflows on team;

Ability to influence others and gain consensus around desired actions;

Experience working with remote teams;

Worked on 1 or more mobile video games that were in live operation for at least 1 year.

