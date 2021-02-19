Larian opens UK development studio to work on Baldur's Gate 3

Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios has opened a new studio in Guildford, UK, to assist with production on the long-awaited sequel.

Larian said the new opening will help with the development of Baldur's Gate 3, which launched in early access form on October 6, 2020.

"Creating Baldur's Gate 3 is a huge undertaking and we are growing the team to help us follow the sun," wrote the company on Twitter. "We now have six studios around the world working together to create our most ambitious RPG yet. Welcome: Larian Guildford!"

Headquartered in Belgium, and with offices in Dublin, Quebec, Saint Petersburg, Kuala Lumpur, and now Guildford, Larian was handed the keys to the Baldur's Gate franchise after finding success with its acclaimed Divinity: Original Sin series.

There's still no word on when Baldur's Gate 3 will officially launch, but the early access version of the D&D-based RPG has already found success, becoming the best-selling title on Steam and GOG on the day of its release and peaking at over 70,000 concurrent players.