Paradox rolls out Crusader Kings II subscription plan to make DLC more accessible

February 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Paradox is launching a new subscription service for Crusader Kings II in a bid to make its mountain of DLC more accessible.

The monthly 'Expansion Subscription' will cost $4.99 and renew every 30 days. Subscribers will gain access to every single piece of Crusader Kings II DLC, including expansion packs, portraits, clothing, music packs, and more.

The base game has also been made available for free on Steam, presumably to make the subscription package more appealing. 

This isn't the first time Paradox has toyed with the subscription model. Last year, the Swedish company quietly trialed a subscription service for Europa Universalis IV, explaining it was keen to find a way to make its constant stream of DLC less overwhelming for new players. 

The company, which employs a continuous DLC model that results in a huge amount of add-ons being launched for its titles, has acknowledged the tactic can lead to players feeling pressured into dropping more and more cash out of fear of being left behind. 

"With so much additional content available, the cost for new Crusader Kings II players can seem prohibitive or intimidating. This is an affordable way for players to experience the entire Crusader Kings II catalog without having to weigh which items they would prefer to purchase," said Paradox on its forum, echoing its previous sentiments.

"This does not mean it is the only way to get DLC moving forward. The Subscription service is entirely optional and purchasing a single or multiple DLC packs without the Subscription is still an option."

The introduction of the Expansion Subscription won't change anything for players who already own additional Crusader Kings II content, although those who stop subscribing will lose access to any content they haven't purchased separately. 

Paradox also hinted that subscriptions could make their way to other titles moving forward, adding that it's currently "exploring" that possibility.

