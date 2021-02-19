Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 19, 2021
Valheim has sold over 3 million copies in 17 days

February 19, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: Valheim has now sold over 3 million copies in under three weeks, according to developer Iron Gate Studio

The viking-inspired survival title launched on Steam Early Access on February 2 and surpassed 2 million sales within its first two weeks on digital shelves. It has continued its upward trajectory in the days since, crossing the 3 million sales in just 17 days.

The game has also amassed close to 400,000 peak concurrent users to become one of the most-played titles on Steam. At the time of writing, Valheim boasts more players than big hitters like Apex Legends, Rust, and Grand Theft Auto V.

