Introducing GDC Showcase's Platinum Sponsors: Bring your vision to life with Unity

The organizers of GDC Showcase are pleased to announce yet another one of the excellent Platinum Sponsors supporting this free event.

Today we’re please to announce that Unity, the company behind the Unity engine and other essential game development tools, will be helping you bring your vision to life with their technology and a number of GDC Showcase sessions.

Whether you’re creating for mobile, console, PC or VR, Unity provides everything you need to succeed from concept to commercialization.

In Unity’s first session, Unity VP of Product Andrew Bowell will share the top 3 features artists and programmers need to have on their radar in Unity’s 2020 LTS and 2021.1 Tech Stream releases.

And later on, senior technical advocate Mike Geig will sit down with the developers of Oddworld: Soulstorm and Overcooked! All You Can Eat to discuss how Unity helped them make the leap to next-generation console development.

Lastly, senior developer advocate Ashley Alicea plans to offer a primer on how you can use Unity’s visual scripting technology to streamline your development workflow.

Connect with Unity for free during GDC Showcase on March 15-19 to learn more about how you can bring your game’s vision to life with Unity’s tools. Register today!

