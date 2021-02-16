Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Introducing GDC Showcase's Platinum Sponsors: Bring your vision to life with Unity

Introducing GDC Showcase's Platinum Sponsors: Bring your vision to life with Unity

February 19, 2021 | By Staff
February 19, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production, GDC

The organizers of GDC Showcase are pleased to announce yet another one of the excellent Platinum Sponsors supporting this free event.

Today we’re please to announce that Unity, the company behind the Unity engine and other essential game development tools, will be helping you bring your vision to life with their technology and a number of GDC Showcase sessions.

Whether you’re creating for mobile, console, PC or VR, Unity provides everything you need to succeed from concept to commercialization.

In Unity’s first session, Unity VP of Product Andrew Bowell will share the top 3 features artists and programmers need to have on their radar in Unity’s 2020 LTS and 2021.1 Tech Stream releases.

And later on, senior technical advocate Mike Geig will sit down with the developers of Oddworld: Soulstorm and Overcooked! All You Can Eat to discuss how Unity helped them make the leap to next-generation console development.

Lastly, senior developer advocate Ashley Alicea plans to offer a primer on how you can use Unity’s visual scripting technology to streamline your development workflow.

Connect with Unity for free during GDC Showcase on March 15-19 to learn more about how you can bring your game’s vision to life with Unity’s tools. Register today!

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our websitesign up for our newsletter, or follow us on FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

GDC and Gamasutra are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[02.18.21]
Experienced Game Developer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[02.18.21]
Senior Technical Designer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[02.18.21]
Programmer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Chicago, Illinois, United States
[02.18.21]
Junior Programmer, Chicago


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image