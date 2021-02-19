Netmarble US to acquire NBA Ball Stars dev Kung Fu Factory

Netmarble US is on track to pick up a majority stake of WWE: Champions developer Kung Fu Factory, a deal that'll see the LA-based studio join Netmarble as a subsidiary. Terms of the deal weren't shared in its announcement.

For Kung Fu Factory, joining up with Netmarble builds on a relationship already established through the duo's collaboration on NBA Ball Stars, Netmarble US' first publishing project.

A statement from Netmarble US president Simon Sim adds that bringing Kung Fu Factory into the fold has the added benefit of allowing it to further stretch those publishing muscles in the West.

"Kung Fu Factory has been a tremendous partner in the production of NBA Ball Stars and has been incredibly in sync with our vision for our first publishing project," reads that comment from Sim. "We're thrilled to have a developer with such an impressive portfolio of work become part of the Netmarble US family, and we look forward to building our relationship as we continue to expand our publishing capabilities in the West."