Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 19, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 19, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 19, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Netmarble US to acquire NBA Ball Stars dev Kung Fu Factory

Netmarble US to acquire NBA Ball Stars dev Kung Fu Factory

February 19, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
February 19, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet

Netmarble US is on track to pick up a majority stake of WWE: Champions developer Kung Fu Factory, a deal that'll see the LA-based studio join Netmarble as a subsidiary. Terms of the deal weren't shared in its announcement.

For Kung Fu Factory, joining up with Netmarble builds on a relationship already established through the duo's collaboration on NBA Ball Stars, Netmarble US' first publishing project.

A statement from Netmarble US president Simon Sim adds that bringing Kung Fu Factory into the fold has the added benefit of allowing it to further stretch those publishing muscles in the West.

"Kung Fu Factory has been a tremendous partner in the production of NBA Ball Stars and has been incredibly in sync with our vision for our first publishing project," reads that comment from Sim. "We're thrilled to have a developer with such an impressive portfolio of work become part of the Netmarble US family, and we look forward to building our relationship as we continue to expand our publishing capabilities in the West."

Related Jobs

Game Circus LLC
Game Circus LLC — Addison, Texas, United States
[02.18.21]
Development Manager
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.18.21]
Game Designer - New Mobile Game
Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[02.18.21]
Senior QA Test Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.18.21]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image