CD Projekt issues DMCA takedowns to halt spread of illegally obtained source code

CD Projekt Red has begun issuing DMCA takedowns to halt the spread of stolen game data on social media.

The Polish studio was the victim of a 'targeted cyber attack' earlier this month, during which the perpetrator claimed to have obtained "full copies of the source code" for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, and "the unreleased version of Witcher 3."

A new report from Vice indicates some of that stolen code is now circulating online, with CD Projekt taking action against at least two Twitter users who had linked to illegally obtained company data -- including the Gwent source code.

"Description of infringement: Illegally obtained source code of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game. Posted without authorisation, not intended to be released to the public," reads a copy of the DMCA takedown notice sent to one Twitter user, obtained by Vice.

Twitter has now removed the offending posts, explaining they have been pulled "in response to a report from the copyright holder."

Following the cyber attack, CD Projekt refused to negotiate with the culprit or give in to their demands, and pledged to take action to prevent its compromised data being released to the public.