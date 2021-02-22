Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 22, 2021
Valheim tops 500,000 concurrent players on Steam in under three weeks

February 22, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Valheim has surpassed 500,000 concurrent players on Steam in under three weeks. 

The viking-inspired survival title launched through Steam Early Access on February 2, and has sold over 3 million copies in the days since

That initial success is further emphasized by the sheer number of people logging on to play the game, with Valheim amassing a peak 502,387 concurrent players over the past 24 hours. 

According to SteamDB, that means Valheim was the third most-popular game on Steam when it hit the milestone. It's also the fifth highest all-time peak the platform has ever seen, behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, Dota 2, and Cyberpunk 2077

It's worth pointing out that Valheim's all-time peak, while impressive, is nowhere near the record of 3.2 million concurrent players set by PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds. Still, it's worth noting to see whether Valheim can build on its early momentum in the weeks and months ahead.

