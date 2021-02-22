Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 22, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 22, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 22, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

ink, Inkle's open-source IF scripting language, hits version 1.0

ink, Inkle's open-source IF scripting language, hits version 1.0

February 22, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
February 22, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Programming, Design

ink, the open-source scripting language that powers the branching narratives for Inkle games like Heaven's Vault, Pendragon, and many others, is now out of beta with a handful of new features to show for it.

That big milestone means that ink now includes the ability to both switch between and track the impact of multiple, simultaneous in-game conversations on one another, along with some smaller features like a dark mode, improved syntax highlighting, and improvements to Unity integration.

Even with ink now at version 1.0, Inkle says that it'll continue to be usable for free as long as they're able to support it.

Inkle released an open-source beta version of the tool back in 2016, aiming for the free-to-use project to act as "Word for Interactive fiction," in Inkle's words and allow IF writers to craft narratives in a more fluid way than other options allow.

"Branch when you need to, rejoin the flow seamlessly, track state and vary what's written based on what came before - without any need to plan, layout, or structure in advance. Organise your content when you know what shape it wants to take, not before," explains a blog post.

That blog post, found here, traces ink's evolution over the years which includes highlights from its community-led feature development and how Inkle itself has shaped ink during its time in beta.

Related Jobs

Phaser Lock Interactive
Phaser Lock Interactive — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.22.21]
SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER
Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment — Boston (Work Remotely), Massachusetts, United States
[02.21.21]
Senior Gameplay / Engine Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.19.21]
Tools and Pipeline Programmer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[02.19.21]
Senior or Lead Tools and Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image