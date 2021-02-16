Get a job: Join Bit Fry Game Studios as a Technical Animator

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Bit Fry Games Studio, an independent developer and publisher of video games for all major platforms, is composed of gaming and sports veterans who have come together to disrupt and reinvigorate the sports video-game market. The company’s first franchise, Ultimate Rivals, is a multi-sport, arcade-action sports platform featuring competitive online multi-player action for mobile, console and PC. Supported by ground-breaking licensing agreements with 10 professional sports organizations, games within the Ultimate Rivals franchise feature superstar athletes from the National Hockey League, National Basketball Association, the National Football League, Major League Baseball, Women’s National Basketball Association, and the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, with more to come. The company is backed by leading names in sports (late NBA Commissioner Emeritus David Stern) and gaming (Xbox co-creator and managing partner of 1UP Ventures Ed Fries) as part of its investor team.

Bit Fry Game Studios is creating high-energy, action-packed, character-driven games. You will help bring those characters to life by creating animation systems for use in gameplay, using Animation Blueprints in UE4. You will work closely with both animators and engineers to identify needs and implement systems to satisfy them. In addition to strong teamwork and cross-discipline communication skills, self-sufficiency and problem-solving skills are critical to this role.

Responsibilities:

Create and maintain animation systems for use in multiple games.

Design and implement systems for gameplay that meet both the functional gameplay requirements and the visual standards of the product.

Assist in the creation of animation assets where necessary.

Qualifications

5+ years in the animation/gaming field

Expertise in animation blueprints in UE4, with a high level of knowledge of animation blueprint logic (state machines, IK systems, layered blends, etc.)

Experience with 3D character animation in Maya

Superb critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and communication skill

Desired Qualifications

A proactive and creative approach to solving new problems.

The ability to quickly iterate on new features, with the animation skills to support it.

The skill to finalize features and reach a polished and complete final product.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.