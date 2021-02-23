Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 23, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 23, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 23, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Paradox removes Harsuit Labs as Bloodlines 2 developer, title delayed indefinitely

Paradox removes Harsuit Labs as Bloodlines 2 developer, title delayed indefinitely

February 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Production, Business/Marketing

Hardsuit Labs has been removed as the developer of Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, which has now been delayed indefinitely. 

In a short statement released earlier today, publisher Paradox Interactive confirmed the title is still in development, but explained it has made the "hard decision" to pull Hardsuit from the project. 

It's currently unclear exactly why the project has been taken away from Hardsuit, with Paradox briefly explaining that a change was needed in order to meet its goals for Bloodlines 2.

"We have made the hard decision that Hardsuit Labs will no longer be leading the development of Bloodlines 2 -- which also means that we will not be releasing in 2021 as previously planned. Since we cannot at this time communicate a new release date, we have also decided to stop accepting pre-orders for the time being," said Paradox.

"This game is very important too us and it has been an ambitious project from the very start. In order to meet our goals for it, we've come to the conclusion that a change is needed and, as a result, more development time is required."

Paradox thanked Hardsuit for "laying the foundations" for Bloodlines 2, and said it would issue an update explaining what the future development team will look like as soon as possible. 

The news comes a few months after Paradox and Hardsuit chose to fire Bloodlines 2 creative director Ka'ai Cluney and narrative director Brian Mitsoda.

No reason was given for the dismissals -- which itself came shortly after the game was delayed until 2021 -- although Mitsoda told Rock Paper Shotgun they hadn't been part of the conversations that led to that delay, and denied the narrative design team was responsible for the pushback.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[02.23.21]
Senior Development Manager (Xdev Team)
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[02.23.21]
Senior Tools Programmer
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[02.23.21]
Senior Cinematics Animator
Guerrilla Games
Guerrilla Games — Amsterdam, Netherlands
[02.23.21]
Technical Animator


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image