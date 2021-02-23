Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

February 23, 2021
Sony developing 'next-generation VR system' for PlayStation 5

February 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Sony has announced it's working on a "next-generation VR system" for the PlayStation 5. 

The company launched its first 'PlayStation VR' headset over four years ago, and although that device is compatible with the PS5 via a free adaptor, it has confirmed a new VR system will be heading to the recently launched console at some point in the future.

Although the company didn't share any concrete tech specs, it said the new hardware will enhance "everything from resolution and field of view to tracking and input." The device will also connect to the PS5 with a single cord to improve accessibility, while still enabling "a high-fidelity visual experience."

A revamped VR controller will also utilize some of the "key features" found in the DualSense controller -- which offers immersive haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and a built-in microphone.

Sony didn't reveal which of those features will be pulled over to its new VR controller, but did say the device will be designed with "a focus on great ergonomics."

"Today I’m pleased to share that our next-generation VR system will be coming to PlayStation 5, enabling the ultimate entertainment experience with dramatic leaps in performance and interactivity. Players will feel an even greater sense of presence and become even more immersed in their game worlds once they put on the new headset," said Hideaki Nishino, SVP of platform planning and management at Sony.

"There’s still a lot of development underway for our new VR system, so it won’t be launching in 2021. But we wanted to provide this early update to our fans, as the development community has started to work on creating new worlds for you to explore in virtual reality."

