IronSource acquires playable and video advertisement platform Luna Labs

IronSource has acquired creative management platform Luna Labs for an undisclosed fee.

Luna allows mobile developers to create, manage, and optimize playable and video ads at speed and scale -- allowing them to create advertisements directly from their game code, and then automatically generate unlimited versions of those ads.

The company has previously worked with studios and publishers including King, Crazy Labs, Kwalee, Voodoo, and more.

IronSource said the purchase will bolster its mobile app growth platform, which offers a range of monetization and user acquisition solutions, to help developers "maximize the growth of their app business."

"Our vision at IronSource is to build the most comprehensive growth platform for app developers, allowing them to focus on content creation and on building a great user experience, while we provide the infrastructure for their business expansion,” said IronSource co-founder, Omer Kaplan, in a press release.

"Ad creative development and testing at scale is incredibly difficult and costly. Luna Labs solves that by bringing high quality end-to-end ad creation management to app developers."