Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 23, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 23, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 23, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

IronSource acquires playable and video advertisement platform Luna Labs

IronSource acquires playable and video advertisement platform Luna Labs

February 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 23, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

IronSource has acquired creative management platform Luna Labs for an undisclosed fee. 

Luna allows mobile developers to create, manage, and optimize playable and video ads at speed and scale -- allowing them to create advertisements directly from their game code, and then automatically generate unlimited versions of those ads.

The company has previously worked with studios and publishers including King, Crazy Labs, Kwalee, Voodoo, and more.

IronSource said the purchase will bolster its mobile app growth platform, which offers a range of monetization and user acquisition solutions, to help developers "maximize the growth of their app business."

"Our vision at IronSource is to build the most comprehensive growth platform for app developers, allowing them to focus on content creation and on building a great user experience, while we provide the infrastructure for their business expansion,” said IronSource co-founder, Omer Kaplan, in a press release.

"Ad creative development and testing at scale is incredibly difficult and costly. Luna Labs solves that by bringing high quality end-to-end ad creation management to app developers."

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.23.21]
Senior Animator
Sealost Interactive, LLC
Sealost Interactive, LLC — Knoxville, Tennessee, United States
[02.23.21]
Art Director
Sealost Interactive, LLC
Sealost Interactive, LLC — Knoxville, Tennessee, United States
[02.23.21]
Lead Engineer
Bit Fry Game Studios
Bit Fry Game Studios — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[02.23.21]
Lead VFX Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image