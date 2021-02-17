Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 23, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 23, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 23, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ creative director is answering your questions at GDC Showcase

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ creative director is answering your questions at GDC Showcase

February 23, 2021 | By Staff
February 23, 2021 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swung onto PlayStation consoles last year with a bold new adventure for Marvel’s webslinging hero. Fans fell in love with Insomniac Games’ tale about New York’s newest webhead Miles Morales; a new Spider-Man jumping on the scene to protect Harlem from Roxxon Energy and supervillain The Tinkerer.

Now that this newest Marvel adventure is out in the wild, Insomniac Games creative director Brian Horton will be taking your questions during an ask-me-anything session at GDC Showcase.

During this free event, you’ll be able to sit in our interactive chat room and submit questions using GDC Showcase’s chat function.

Horton will be discussing how Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales builds on the core game pillars that defined Marvel’s Spider-Man, he’ll be answering questions about his own career, and he’ll be breaking down Insomniac Games’ approach to celebrating diversity and representation in games both in the game’s cast and at the studio. 

This is just one of several incredible AMA sessions taking place next month!! Lock down your spot and start prepping those questions for Horton, and register for GDC Showcase today.

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our websitesign up for our newsletter, or follow us on FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

Related Jobs

Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.23.21]
Senior Animator
Bit Fry Game Studios
Bit Fry Game Studios — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[02.23.21]
Lead VFX Artist
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.23.21]
Mid to Senior Worldbuilder - Unreal Engine
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.23.21]
Junior Game Designer - New Mobile Game


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image