Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales’ creative director is answering your questions at GDC Showcase

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales swung onto PlayStation consoles last year with a bold new adventure for Marvel’s webslinging hero. Fans fell in love with Insomniac Games’ tale about New York’s newest webhead Miles Morales; a new Spider-Man jumping on the scene to protect Harlem from Roxxon Energy and supervillain The Tinkerer.

Now that this newest Marvel adventure is out in the wild, Insomniac Games creative director Brian Horton will be taking your questions during an ask-me-anything session at GDC Showcase.

During this free event, you’ll be able to sit in our interactive chat room and submit questions using GDC Showcase’s chat function.

Horton will be discussing how Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales builds on the core game pillars that defined Marvel’s Spider-Man, he’ll be answering questions about his own career, and he’ll be breaking down Insomniac Games’ approach to celebrating diversity and representation in games both in the game’s cast and at the studio.

This is just one of several incredible AMA sessions taking place next month!! Lock down your spot and start prepping those questions for Horton, and register for GDC Showcase today.

