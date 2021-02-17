Get a job: Join Sealost Interactive as an Art Director

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Remote

Sealost Interactive LLC, the studio behind The Thrill of the Fight, is looking for a talented 3D artist with strong industry experience to be in charge of visual quality for a breakout indie game franchise. Candidate will handle art production within their means, and will also work with and manage specialized contractors as needed.

Our ideal candidate is passionate about and genuinely interested in their craft. Candidate should be capable of communicating with the engineering team to determine the best solutions for visual quality within technical and scope restrictions of the project.

This position is remote and applicants will be considered anywhere within the United States. Escape the crunch of the big studios and come work with a small, tight-knit team in a low-pressure, relaxed atmosphere!

What You'll Work On

Establish art pipelines and standards for the company

Define the visual style and design of our games and ensure consistency

Create and customize 3D art assets

Provide feedback and quality control for third-party art deliverables

Work closely with the engineering team to maximize visual impact relative to performance cost

The Ideal Candidate:

Has an understanding and passion for art and visual design

Is experienced in creating 3D assets for video games

Has industry experience working with photorealistic art

Is a forward-thinking, can-do person, with the ability to self-manage to a high level of success

Is a strong leader that can comfortably work alongside contractors as needed

Bonus Skills

Strong knowledge of Maya

Experience working with VR

Familiarity with photogrammetry

Comfortable with the fundamentals of both character and environmental design

Who are we?

Sealost Interactive LLC is a small indie studio working on the sequel to our hit VR success, The Thrill of the Fight. We’re dedicated to making awesome games that we genuinely love to work on while treating our employees like human beings instead of tools.

What do we offer?

Competitive salary

Highly flexible, fully remote working hours with a low pressure, relaxed atmosphere and sane work weeks

Virtually unlimited paid vacation/sick leave. As long as you communicate and don’t leave your teammates in the lurch, we want you to work when and how you’re at your best.

The opportunity to develop cutting-edge games without big studio bureaucracy

Interested? Apply now.

