February 24, 2021
Introducing GDC Showcase's Platinum Sponsors: Connect to your audience with the power of Facebook

February 24, 2021 | By Staff
February 24, 2021 | By Staff
More: Console/PC, Design, GDC

The organizers of GDC Showcase are pleased to announce yet another one of the excellent Platinum Sponsors supporting this free event.

The folks at Facebook are joining us with representatives from both Facebook Gaming and the Oculus team to share trends in the video game market, lessons from the world of virtual reality, and how to take advantage of app bidding on Facebook.

Facebook is proud to build technologies that help people connect with friends and family, find communities, and grow businesses.

Facebook’s first sponsored session will come from VP of Play Jason Rubin, VP FRL Content Michael Verdu, Cloudhead Games CEO Denny Unger, and PlayCo CEO Michael Carter, in a fireside chat moderated by VentureBeat lead writer Dean Takahashi.

Next up, Facebook creative strategist Leon Lin will lead a session to help you unlock new audiences with motivational-led advertising.

Then, Game Hive’s Mary Kim, Zynga’s Phil Suh, and Facebook’s Amit Bhojwani will gather to discuss how app bidding can help developers increase your average revenue per daily active user.

Finally, Oculus’ Omid Yazdanshenas will be joined by BigBox VR’s Chia Chin Lee and Gabe Brown to discuss the social and multiplayer systems behind the VR game POPULATION: ONE.

Connect with Facebook for free during GDC Showcase on March 15-19 to learn more about how you can connect to your audience with the power of Facebook. Register today!

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our websitesign up for our newsletter, or follow us on FacebookTwitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech

