Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service, is no longer invite-only on some devices

Amazon has lowered the barrier of entry for folks hoping to try out its cloud based game service Luna, at least for those with access to a FireTV.

An update shared by Amazon notes that, while still in early access, the Luna app is now available for download on FireTV devices. Other platforms supported by the service, however, still require an invite from Amazon.

Those with a FireTV device are able to download the app and try the Stadia-like cloud based service using compatible controllers like a DualShock 4, Xbox One controller, or Luna's own controller (which also no longer requires an invite to purchase).

Luna, announced last fall, is another avenue online retail giant Amazon is taking to advance its presence in the game industry. It first launched in October 2020 in limited early access, with a similar model to Google Stadia.

That plan sees the platform freely available for use and gives its users the option of either buying games for Luna full price or subscribing to certain Game Channels to access a library of Luna-hosted games. Currently, those Game Channel options include Luna's own Luna+ service at $5.99 per month or Ubisoft's Ubisoft+ at $14.99 per month.

Luna is also available lon PC, Mac, and web apps on mobile devices, though only as an invite only service for the time being. More details here.