Join a free talk + Q&A on leadership in game production with Grant Shonkwiler

In the second edition of our newly-minted Gamasutra Editorial Forum series, we welcome expert producer Grant Shonkwiler, formerly producer on triple-A shooters at id Software and Epic Games and now consultant at Shonkventures to talk about leadership in game development and answer your questions live.

Shonkwiler's talk is titled "Intentional Leadership" and will cover what that means for you and your team. This talk is free to attend and broadcast live with a Q&A (and available on-demand if you miss the original broadcast). "g-shonk" is well-known in game development circles and his enthusiasm for game production is matched only by his love for rugby jerseys.

Be there for Intentional Leadership in Game Production on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at 2:00pm ET.

What to expect:

A 30-minute presentation by Grant Shonkwiler on intentional leadership as it relates to game development

A 15-minute presentation on remote working and game development from our sponsor Teradici

A 15-minute moderated live Q&A

More details:

Whenever you join a team or move into a leadership role there are two paths you can take, that of an intentional leader, or that of an accidental leader. This talk will dig into what being a truly intentional leader means, how it will impact your team, and how it will improve your work life balance.

Developers in all stages of their careers will learn the following:

How to be more proactive

How to focus on your people and their growth

How to be more self aware

How to be a servant leader

Why you should do these things

And stick around for an audience Q&A!

Sponsor Presentation: Remote Video Game Development with Teradici

For developers, artists, and IT professionals who require the local, under-the-desk experience of their workstation in their gaming studio but are situated elsewhere, Teradici PCoIP solutions offer the ultimate flexibility without compromising on performance. Learn how remote work is being transformed now and post-pandemic.



Teradici Cloud Access Software enables:

Game development studios of all sizes to work remotely from anywhere

High frame rates, low latency, and amazing responsiveness

Accelerated game production

The ability to launch and secure sensitive assets within your own data center or choice of public cloud

Speakers

Grant Shonkwiler

Shonkventures

Grant Shonkwiler first started making games when he was 12 years old, starting with modding and programming. Since then he has filled many different roles in the game industry: programmer, lead designer, technical producer and currently is a leadership and production consultant. His career has taken him from casual games at Megatouch Games, to AAA shooters at id Software and to Epic Games to work on Fortnite. Grant currently runs his own consulting company, and is the co-author of three books including Gear Up: Advanced Game Development Practices. Grant also enjoys building communities within the industry working with the IGDA and the GameDevDrinkup.

Ian Main

Technical Marketing Principal

Teradici

Ian Main is passionate about helping the media and entertainment industry virtualize complex graphics workloads in the cloud. Ian has over 15 years of experience at Teradici, involved in performance benchmarking, architectural aspects of PCoIP design and customer requirements analysis, with particularly focus on the media and entertainment industry. Previously, he spent over 10 years advancing desktop streaming architectures, innovating remote UX evaluation tools and experimenting with popular remote display technologies.

Kris Graft

Editor-in-Chief and Publisher

Gamasutra

Kris Graft is editor-in-chief and publisher of Gamasutra, the leading site dedicated to the art and business of making games.