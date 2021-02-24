Semiconductor shortage hitting console production to be investigated by White House

President Biden is expected today to sign an executive order directing a review of the supply chain behind critical materials, including the production of semiconductors necessary for console production.

The news comes by way of a report in the Wall Street Journal. Console-makers have been reporting over the last month that a shortage of semiconductors is preventing them from increasing production of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and even Nintendo switch devices.

Biden's order is calls for a 100-day review of supply chains for the semiconductors and other key resources, including large-capacity batteries, pharmaceuticals, and rare-earth elements.

The order would not immediately correct the near-term chip shortage, but could result in new plans to prevent future shortages.