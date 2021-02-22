Get a job: Join Sucker Punch as a Producer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Bellevue, Washington

Sucker Punch is looking for a Producer with a passion for video games. The Producer will work with the production team and team leads across all areas of the project to manage the development process, including team scheduling and milestone planning, identifying dependencies and possible workflow blockages, facilitating communication across disciplines and identifying and managing high risk areas of production.



RESPONSIBILITIES:

Collaborate with the art, design, programming leads and project management to coordinate, schedule, track, and manage the project’s production requirements to ensure that project tasks are completed on time

Contribute to the development and refinement of the production management processes to increase production efficiency and quality

Coordinate and communicate both medium and long term development plans, as well as day to day tasking, predicting issues and troubleshooting where needed

Coordinate and align workflow across multi-disciplinary teams

May lead or assist with managing the dependencies and -development process with internal and external partners including the Audio, Legal, QA , Marketing and outsource groups

QUALIFICATIONS:

At least 2-4 years of project management experience in online or console game development, combining experience in industry disciplines, including programming, art, technology or project management.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills and the ability to communicate effectively with all levels of personnel in art, design, programming and management

Experience creating project schedules and monitoring the progress of department milestones and individual tasks against those schedules

Demonstrated ability to implement and succeed appropriate production processes in regard to specific needs of individual teams

Excellent organization and prioritization skills, attention to detail and the ability to multi-task

Strong knowledge of MS Office including Excel, Word and Power Point

Experience managing a team through a minimum of one full cycle of video game development

DESIRED SKILLS:

Ability to identify, anticipate risks, and engage in creative problem solving

Proactively takes on own initiatives to suggest and improve -project management tools and processes

Proficiency with JIRA, Confluence and other project management tools and applications

Development experience as a discipline specific contributor (artist, designer, programmer or QA tester)

