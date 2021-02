Newsbrief: Octopath Traveler has topped 2.5 million digital sales and shipments in under three years, according to a (translated) tweet from developer Square Enix.

The stylistically unique "HD-2D" role-playing title launched for the Nintendo Switch in July 2018, and has since made its way to Windows PC and Google Stadia.

It had amassed 1.5 million digital sales and shipments as of Match 2019, meaning it has shifted another 1 million copies in the two years since.