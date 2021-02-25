Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 25, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 25, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 25, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Mobile studio BebopBee nets $2 million to boost live ops and user acquisition

Mobile studio BebopBee nets $2 million to boost live ops and user acquisition

February 25, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 25, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Production, Business/Marketing

California-based mobile studio BebopBee has secured $2 million in funding to drive user acquisition and build out its live ops.

The company has worked on a variety of mobile titles including Snapimals, Super Jump League, and What a Wonderful World, and was established in 2014 with the remit of creating "exceptional, emotive, and enduring casual gaming experiences."

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the investment round was supported by 1Up Ventures, IGG Inc., and BitKraft Ventutres, the latter of which was impressed with the top-grossing potential of recently released match-3 puzzler, What a Wonderful World

"We believe the team has created a game that has top-10 grossing potential with truly innovative marketability options," commented Bitkraft founding general partner Scott Rupp, who also noted that What a Wonderful World players are staying "engaged for almost an hour a day."

Related Jobs

Wooga GmbH
Wooga GmbH — Berlin, Germany
[02.25.21]
Senior QA Test Engineer
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[02.25.21]
Frontend Developer (Haxe) - Video Game: Forge of Empires
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.24.21]
Gameplay Event Designer
Airship Syndicate
Airship Syndicate — Austin, Texas, United States
[02.24.21]
Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image