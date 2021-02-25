Mobile studio BebopBee nets $2 million to boost live ops and user acquisition

California-based mobile studio BebopBee has secured $2 million in funding to drive user acquisition and build out its live ops.

The company has worked on a variety of mobile titles including Snapimals, Super Jump League, and What a Wonderful World, and was established in 2014 with the remit of creating "exceptional, emotive, and enduring casual gaming experiences."

As reported by PocketGamer.biz, the investment round was supported by 1Up Ventures, IGG Inc., and BitKraft Ventutres, the latter of which was impressed with the top-grossing potential of recently released match-3 puzzler, What a Wonderful World.

"We believe the team has created a game that has top-10 grossing potential with truly innovative marketability options," commented Bitkraft founding general partner Scott Rupp, who also noted that What a Wonderful World players are staying "engaged for almost an hour a day."