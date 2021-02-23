Last call to sign up for GDC Masterclass!

Time is running out to sign up for the spring 2021 Masterclass sessions! We’re only a week away from next month’s virtual workshops, and we wanted to make sure you’ve had a chance to secure your seat in these incredible classes.

Engagement using Matchmaking and Ranking in Competitive Multiplayer Games with Josh Menke

This course will focus on best practices for matchmaking and ranking players in different games and audiences.

Leadership Skills and Practices for Agile Game Development with Clinton Keith

This class covers leadership skills and practices that have proven successful in guiding game teams and studios through an Agile adoption.

The Many Faces of Level Design with Christopher Totten

Attendees will learn skills for building around strong core mechanics, puzzle design, filling levels with interesting decisions, and pathfinding.

Advanced Publisher Pitching: Strategy and Pitch Optimization for Scoring Deals with Jason Della Rocca

This masterclass course will focus on pitching and scoring publishing deals for premium PC and console games.

How to Bring Story and Gameplay Together with Susan O'Connor

This workshop will help you become the writer that designers love to work with (or vice versa).

Psychology and Game UX with Celia Hodent, PhD

This workshop delves into how the human brain works and, using those insights, proposes a UX framework and UX guidelines during the different game development stages.

Certified Agile Leadership for Game Development with Clinton Keith

Learn what issues traditional management approaches are facing in today's volatile, uncertain, complex, ambiguous (VUCA) world, and why a new leadership approach is needed to improve outcomes in these environments, with certification from the Scrum Alliance upon successful completion of the course.

