Learn about Obsidian's storytelling process from Carrie Patel at GDC Showcase

The folks Obsidian Entertainment have earned a well-deserved reputation for being one of the game industry’s finest studios for narrative excellence in video games.

It’s the studio that gave the world critically acclaimed RPGs like Pillars of Eternity and Fallout: New Vegas, and its most recent RPG The Outer Worlds racked up a number of awards for its science fiction satirical storytelling.

Want to learn how Obsidian does what it does best? Why not quiz Carrie Patel, narrative designer on the Pillars of Eternity series and The Outer Worlds, and narrative director on The Outer Worlds DLC The Peril on Gorgon. She’ll be participating in an Ask-Me-Anything session at GDC Showcase next month.

Patel will be taking your questions on everything from how writers and other game developers can work together to great storytelling moments, how to transition from narrative designer to game director, and will be answering whatever other questions you bring in GDC Showcase’s chat function.

Don’t miss out on this chance for an interactive one-on-one session with Patel! Sign up for GDC Showcase today, and start prepping those questions.

