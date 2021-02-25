Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Report: Following Anthem struggles, EA drops multiplayer from Dragon Age 4

Report: Following Anthem struggles, EA drops multiplayer from Dragon Age 4

February 25, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
February 25, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
This week, BioWare and Electronic Arts announced that its planned Anthem revamp would not move forward, ending what was planned as a Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn-style reboot for the struggling online game.

While Anthem won't be getting the second chance many had hoped for, its rocky release is cited by Bloomberg as one of the reasons that EA has abandoned plans to make BioWare's next Dragon Age a game with a "heavy multiplayer component" and will instead let the game move forward as a single-player experience.

Despite scrapping the multiplayer element of Dragon Age 4, the publication also notes that Anthem 2.0's dev team of 30 has been shifted over to the Dragon Age 4 team.

According to Bloomberg's report, sources close to the matter say that Anthem's downward spiral and the success of EA's single player Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order are to thank for EA's change of heart.

It's a relatively fresh change in the scale of things.Those sources say the decision to remove multiplayer content from the upcoming only happened in "recent months," and the game has been in development for at least 5 years on top, and that's not to mention what Bloomberg calls its long term monetization-focused reboot in 2017. Prior to this recent shift, the game wasn't expected to release until at least April 2022.

