Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
February 26, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
February 26, 2021
arrowPress Releases
February 26, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve ordered to comply with Apple's request for Steam data

Valve ordered to comply with Apple's request for Steam data

February 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
February 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

A California magistrate judge has ordered Valve to comply with Apple's recent request for financial data on over 400 Steam titles. 

Earlier this month, Apple approached Steam for data about the yearly sale of apps, IAPs, and external products, along with details about Steam revenue. 

The iPhone maker said the information would be used in its long-running legal battle with Epic by allowing it to calculate the "total size of the market for Epic's digital distribution channels." Apple explained it has already reached out to Samsung with a similar request, which the court ultimately found relevant to the issue at hand.

Valve pushed back against Apple, and essentially told the company it didn't see how its data -- pulled from a completely different platform and market -- would be on any relevance to the case. 

"Somehow, in a dispute over mobile apps, a maker of PC games that does not compete in the mobile market or sell 'apps' is being portrayed as a key figure," said Valve. "It’s not."

As reported by Kotaku, however, a judge has now told Valve to share the data on 436 specific titles sold through Steam from 2017 onward.

Judge Hixson said Valve has until mid-March to comply with the order, telling its legal team that "Apple has salted the earth with subpoenas, so don't worry, it's not just you."

Epic and Apple will head to trail in May 2021 to settle their legal dispute, which sparked into life after the Fortnite maker attempted to circumvent App Store platform fees using third-party payment methods --prompting Apple to pull Fortnite from its platforms.

Related Jobs

Gameforge AG
Gameforge AG — Karlsruhe, Germany
[02.26.21]
Senior Game Designer
Gameforge AG
Gameforge AG — Karlsruhe, Germany
[02.26.21]
Lead* Game Design
Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[02.25.21]
Experienced Game Developer
AW Studios
AW Studios — Any US City, Remote, Remote
[02.25.21]
Technical Artist


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image