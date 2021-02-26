Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Report: EA cancels new property Gaia after six years in development at EA Motive

February 26, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
EA has reportedly canceled a new property codenamed 'Gaia' after six years in development. 

The project was being worked on by Star Wars: Squadrons developer EA Motive, and was briefly teased during a video showcase at EA Play 2020.

According to sources familiar with the project, speaking to Bloomberg, production had faltered in recent years due to "cultural clashes" that resulted in the departure of creative leads and other issues.

At one point, it's claimed the project underwent at least one major reboot, and after over half a decade in the development trenches EA eventually scrapped the project during the same internal review that saw Anthem bite the dust

The cancellation apparently won't affect the Motive dev team, however, which will continue to work on other projects at EA.

