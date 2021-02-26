Luna head Marc Whitten leaves Amazon for Unity

Marc Whitten, VP of Amazon's Entertainment Devices and Services business and head of its game streaming service Luna, has quietly departed Amazon for another game company: Unity.

The move, spotted by analyst Matthew Bell (via Pocket Gamer) sees Whitten departing Amazon after nearly 5 years to instead serve as SVP and GM for Unity Create Solutions.

The timing of the move is curious, given recent developments in the cloud based game streaming service world. Amazon Luna itself is still a relatively recent launch; the platform was only unveiled five months ago, and is still slowly bringing more and more users into the fold via its limited early access program.

Meanwhile, Google just made significant changes to its plans for its own streaming service Stadia after a series of struggles since it launched in November 2019. Most recently, Google announced a sharp priority pivot with Stadia by abruptly ending its first-party development efforts (and laying off the developers it hired to build up those projects) and announcing it would instead focus on leveraging Stadia as a platform.