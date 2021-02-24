Get a job: Square Enix is hiring artists, programmers, and technical artists

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Advanced Technology Division is the Research & Development department of Square Enix Japan.

Bringing together experts from the fields of rendering, animation, physics simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), networking, big data, workflow, mixed reality (AR/VR) and sound, we not only research state of the art of game technology but also contribute to many productions.

We are seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with us in Tokyo on our next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Interested? Find out more here.

