February 26, 2021
Get a job: Square Enix is hiring artists, programmers, and technical artists

February 26, 2021 | By Staff

February 26, 2021 | By Staff
February 26, 2021 | By Staff
More: Programming, Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Experienced Game Developers, Square Enix

Location: Tokyo, Japan

The Advanced Technology Division is the Research & Development department of Square Enix Japan.

Bringing together experts from the fields of rendering, animation, physics simulation, artificial intelligence (AI), networking, big data, workflow, mixed reality (AR/VR) and sound, we not only research state of the art of game technology but also contribute to many productions.

We are seeking motivated and experienced artists, programmers and technical artists to work with us in Tokyo on our next projects and push the boundaries in content creation.

Interested? Find out more here.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

