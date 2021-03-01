Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 1, 2021
Turkish mobile studio Dream Games nets $50 million in funding

Turkish mobile studio Dream Games nets $50 million in funding

March 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Turkish mobile studio Dream Games has secured $50 million in Series A funding. The investment round was led by Index Ventures with participation from Balderton Capital and Makers Fund. 

As reported by TechCrunch, Dream will use the cash to expand its audience following the full launch of its debut title, Royal Match

The match-3 puzzler soft launched on iOS and Android devices in 2020, before officially launching earlier this year. Dream is now looking to support and grow the title, but company CEO Soner Aydemir also has ambitions to expand beyond the puzzle genre.

"We’re building this as an entertainment company," said Aydemir, explaining that acclaimed animation house Pixar is one of his biggest inspirations. "What they did for animated movies, we want to do for mobile gaming. 

"We are focusing on casual puzzle games first because everyone plays these, but we will also move forward with other genres. We want to be a huge interactive entertainment company that builds high quality games."

