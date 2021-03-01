Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 1, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 1, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 1, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Sony announces string of partnerships to support Black communities

Sony announces string of partnerships to support Black communities

March 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 1, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) has partnered with four organisations dedicated to providing economic opportunities for Black communities.

The PlayStation maker said it intends to work with its new partners Black Girls Code, The Hidden Genius Project, Gameheads, and Black in Gaming to "evoke long-lasting change by improving access to the tech and gaming industry and building a better structure for Black voices to be heard."

Black Girls Code is working to foster more racial and gender diversity in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) by helping African American girls and young women of color step into the industry. It develops and runs workshops and after-school programs focused on teaching coding and game design to those from underrepresented communities, and said the support from SIE will help accelerate its efforts. 

The Hidden Genius Project mentors Black male youth in technology creation, entrepreneurship, and leadership skills using a student-centered, project-based approach. It will work with SIE to "reach more young people in more places."

Gameheads, meanwhile, uses video game design, development, and DevOps to engage and train youth of color in the Bay Area for careers in the tech and video game industries. It specifically aims to train young people aged between 15 and 25, and explains that the SIE partnership will help it "provide even more up-and-coming developers with the tools they need to transform the industry."

Finally, Black in Gaming (BIG) is striving to establish a global community of diverse professionals by increasing Pan-African representation within the video games industry. "Every BIG initiative drives toward the goal of expanding the influence of Black game professionals by growing the Black employed presence from 2 percent to 5 percent by 2025," said the organization, explaining it will enlist the help of SIE to achieve that goal.

SIE said it intends to form more strategic partnerships in the future, and will continue to engage, support, and celebrate the Black community though its '[email protected]' employee network.

Related Jobs

SideFX
SideFX — Toronto, CA or Los Angeles, US, Ontario, Canada
[03.01.21]
Senior Houdini Technical Artist (Games)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[03.01.21]
Game Designer - New Mobile Game
Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment — Boston (Work Remotely), Massachusetts, United States
[02.28.21]
Senior Gameplay / Engine Programmer
Bitwise Alchemy
Bitwise Alchemy — Austin, Remote, Remote
[02.26.21]
Senior Software Engineer (Remote)


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image