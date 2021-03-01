Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 1, 2021
Hardsuit Labs lays off staff after removal from Bloodlines 2

Hardsuit Labs is laying off a number of developers just under a week after Paradox Interactive announced that the Seattle-based developer would no longer be working on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2.

The news comes from several now-former Hardsuit Labs employees, who shared news of the layoffs on Twitter.

Former narrative designer Anna Webster indicated that the studio has let go of its entire narrative team, and laid off developers from other departments as well.

The layoffs mark a new, disappointing series of events that have been taking place since August of last year, when it was revealed that the creative directors of Bloodlines 2 had been fired from the project.

If you worked on Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 and would like to share your story confidentially with Gamasutra, you can contact us here.

 

