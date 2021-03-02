The Last of Us Part II breaks record for most BAFTA Games Award nominations

The Last of Us Part II has become the most nominated video game in BAFTA history.
Naughty Dog's acclaimed sequel is up for 13 awards at the 2021 British Academy Games Awards, beating the previous record of 11 nods set by Control and Death Stranding in 2020.
The British Academy Games Awards are BAFTA's annual celebration of the best releases from the past year, and according to the organization "highlight an outstanding level of creative excellence from a broad range of UK and international development teams."
Other notable nominees include Ghost of Tsushima with 10 nods, Hades with eight, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales with seven, and Dreams with six.
Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Fall Guys have each been tipped for five awards, while Cyberpunk 2077, Half-Life: Alyx, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure have received four nominations apiece.
You can find a selection of nominees below, or check out the BAFTA website for the complete list. The winners will be announced during a digital ceremony on March 25, 2021.
EE Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo
- Call of Duty: Warzone -- Infinity Ward/Activision
- Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe
- Hades -- Supergiant Games
- The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe
- Valorant -- Riot Games
Artistic Achievement
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- CD Projekt Red
- Dreams -- Media Molecule/SIE Europe
- Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe
- Hades -- Supergiant Games
- Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve
- The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe
Best Game
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo
- Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe
- Hades -- Supergiant Games
- Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve
- The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Insomniac Games/SIE Europe
Evolving Game
- Destiny 2: Beyond Light -- Bungie
- Dreams -- Media Molecule/SIE Europe
- Fall Guys -- Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
- Fortnite -- Epic Games
- No Man's Sky -- Hello Games
- Sea of Thieves -- Rare/Xbox Games Studios
Game Design
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo
- Astro's Playroom -- SIE Japan Studio/SIE Europe
- Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe
- Hades -- Supergiant Games
- Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve
- The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe
Narrative
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- CD Projekt Red
- Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe
- Hades -- Supergiant Games
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition -- Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Insomniac Games/SIE Europe
Technical Achievement
- Demon's Souls -- SIE Japan Studio/SIE Europe
- Doom Eternal -- id Software/Bethesda Softworks
- Dreams -- Media Molecule/SIE Europe
- Flight Simulator -- Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios
- The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe
- Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Insomniac Games/SIE Europe