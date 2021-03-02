The Last of Us Part II breaks record for most BAFTA Games Award nominations

The Last of Us Part II has become the most nominated video game in BAFTA history.

Naughty Dog's acclaimed sequel is up for 13 awards at the 2021 British Academy Games Awards, beating the previous record of 11 nods set by Control and Death Stranding in 2020.

The British Academy Games Awards are BAFTA's annual celebration of the best releases from the past year, and according to the organization "highlight an outstanding level of creative excellence from a broad range of UK and international development teams."

Other notable nominees include Ghost of Tsushima with 10 nods, Hades with eight, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales with seven, and Dreams with six.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Fall Guys have each been tipped for five awards, while Cyberpunk 2077, Half-Life: Alyx, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure have received four nominations apiece.

You can find a selection of nominees below, or check out the BAFTA website for the complete list. The winners will be announced during a digital ceremony on March 25, 2021.

EE Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo

Call of Duty: Warzone -- Infinity Ward/Activision

Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe

Hades -- Supergiant Games

The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe

Valorant -- Riot Games

Artistic Achievement

Cyberpunk 2077 -- CD Projekt Red

Dreams -- Media Molecule/SIE Europe

Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe

Hades -- Supergiant Games

Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve

The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe

Best Game

Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo

Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe

Hades -- Supergiant Games

Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve

The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Insomniac Games/SIE Europe

Evolving Game

Destiny 2: Beyond Light -- Bungie

Dreams -- Media Molecule/SIE Europe

Fall Guys -- Mediatonic/Devolver Digital

Fortnite -- Epic Games

No Man's Sky -- Hello Games

Sea of Thieves -- Rare/Xbox Games Studios

Game Design

Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo

Astro's Playroom -- SIE Japan Studio/SIE Europe

Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe

Hades -- Supergiant Games

Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve

The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe

Narrative

Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft

Cyberpunk 2077 -- CD Projekt Red

Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe

Hades -- Supergiant Games

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition -- Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Insomniac Games/SIE Europe

Technical Achievement