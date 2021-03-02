Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter Game Career Guide
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
March 2, 2021
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
March 2, 2021
arrowPress Releases
March 2, 2021
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Last of Us Part II breaks record for most BAFTA Games Award nominations

The Last of Us Part II breaks record for most BAFTA Games Award nominations

March 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
March 2, 2021 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet, Programming, Art, Audio, Design, Production

The Last of Us Part II has become the most nominated video game in BAFTA history. 

Naughty Dog's acclaimed sequel is up for 13 awards at the 2021 British Academy Games Awards, beating the previous record of 11 nods set by Control and Death Stranding in 2020.

The British Academy Games Awards are BAFTA's annual celebration of the best releases from the past year, and according to the organization "highlight an outstanding level of creative excellence from a broad range of UK and international development teams."

Other notable nominees include Ghost of Tsushima with 10 nods, Hades with eight, Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales with seven, and Dreams with six. 

Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Fall Guys have each been tipped for five awards, while Cyberpunk 2077, Half-Life: Alyx, and Sackboy: A Big Adventure have received four nominations apiece.

You can find a selection of nominees below, or check out the BAFTA website for the complete list. The winners will be announced during a digital ceremony on March 25, 2021. 

EE Game of the Year

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo
  • Call of Duty: Warzone -- Infinity Ward/Activision
  • Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe
  • Hades -- Supergiant Games
  • The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe
  • Valorant -- Riot Games

Artistic Achievement 

  • Cyberpunk 2077 -- CD Projekt Red
  • Dreams -- Media Molecule/SIE Europe
  • Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe
  • Hades -- Supergiant Games
  • Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve
  • The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe

Best Game

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo
  • Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe
  • Hades -- Supergiant Games
  • Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve
  • The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Insomniac Games/SIE Europe

Evolving Game

  • Destiny 2: Beyond Light -- Bungie
  • Dreams -- Media Molecule/SIE Europe
  • Fall Guys -- Mediatonic/Devolver Digital
  • Fortnite -- Epic Games
  • No Man's Sky -- Hello Games
  • Sea of Thieves -- Rare/Xbox Games Studios

Game Design

  • Animal Crossing: New Horizons -- Nintendo
  • Astro's Playroom -- SIE Japan Studio/SIE Europe
  • Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe
  • Hades -- Supergiant Games
  • Half-Life: Alyx -- Valve
  • The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe

Narrative 

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- Ubisoft Montreal/Ubisoft
  • Cyberpunk 2077 -- CD Projekt Red
  • Ghost of Tsushima -- Sucker Punch/SIE Europe
  • Hades -- Supergiant Games
  • Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition -- Cardboard Computer/Annapurna Interactive
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Insomniac Games/SIE Europe

Technical Achievement

  • Demon's Souls -- SIE Japan Studio/SIE Europe
  • Doom Eternal -- id Software/Bethesda Softworks
  • Dreams -- Media Molecule/SIE Europe
  • Flight Simulator -- Asobo Studio/Xbox Game Studios
  • The Last of Us Part II -- Naughty Dog/SIE Europe
  • Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales -- Insomniac Games/SIE Europe

Related Jobs

Iridium Studios
Iridium Studios — Los Angeles, California, United States
[03.01.21]
Technical Animator
Bit Fry Game Studios
Bit Fry Game Studios — Portsmouth, New Hampshire, United States
[03.01.21]
Senior Technical Artist
Phaser Lock Interactive
Phaser Lock Interactive — Austin, Texas, United States
[03.01.21]
SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER
Crate Entertainment
Crate Entertainment — Boston (Work Remotely), Massachusetts, United States
[02.28.21]
Senior Gameplay / Engine Programmer


[View All Jobs]




[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image