Learn how to ignite a loyal fandom for your game at GDC Showcase

In the age of internet fandom, game creators have more power than ever to tell stories that will attract a creative, passionate audience.

At GDC Showcase, game developers interested in harnessing the power of that fandom can get a crash course from Beautiful Glitch creative director Julián Quijano, whose previous game Monster Prom grew from indie sensation to fan-fueled success.

Quijano’s session (which will be running on March 15th starting at 10:05 AM PT) will provide a qualitative analysis of different fan behaviors, explain how developers can make specific appeals to fans in their games, and break down how different techniques can be used to create meaningful audience engagement that developers can plan for.

Don’t miss this opportunity to help plan how your next game can build and support a devoted audience! Register for GDC Showcase, and start planning your digital event today.

For more updates on GDC Showcase, be sure to, visit our website, sign up for our newsletter, or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, or RSS.

Gamasutra and GDC are sibling organizations under Informa Tech