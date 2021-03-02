Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

March 2, 2021
March 2, 2021
Epic Games acquires Fall Guys dev Mediatonic
March 2, 2021 | By Alissa McAloon
Tonic Games Group, the parent company of Fall Guys developer Mediatonic, has been acquired by Fortnite and Unreal Engine developer Epic Games.

Both parties shared blog posts announcing the acquisition moments after the deal was leaked by Bloomberg via a tweet. In the Epic Games post, the company notes that the game's multiplatform focus isn't going anywhere as "Epic will continue to invest in making the game a great experience for players across platforms."

Epic Games is no stranger to acquisitions, though it typically tends to focus its M&A efforts on technology-focused companies, likely to bolster the offerings of its Unreal Engine. When it does acquire game studios, they tend to be the teams behind major multiplayer successes like Fall Guys itself and its 2019 acquisition of Rocket League developer Psyonix.

“At Tonic Games Group we often say that ‘everyone deserves a game that feels like it was made for them,'" reads a statement from Tonic Games Group co-founder and CEO Dave Bailey. "With Epic, we feel like we have found a home that was made for us. They share our mission to build and support games that have a positive impact, empower others and stand the test of time and we couldn’t be more excited to be joining forces with their team.”

In its own blog post, the Mediatonic team notes that the move will help the studio improve Fall Guys, expand the game's reach, and help better support its sizable community. Mediatonic hints cross-play support could be one of the areas where Epic Games can help it expand, alongside other features from Fortnite and Rocket League that could come to Fall Guys including account systems, cross-play, and squad vs squad modes.

"We’re proud of Mediatonic’s creative culture and this is something that Epic really values too," closes the Mediatonic team. "We’re focused on creating games that empower our players, create joy, and bring people together to have fun, and we couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities ahead."

