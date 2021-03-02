PlayStation is getting out of the movie and TV show rental business

PlayStation will no longer host TV shows or movies on the PlayStation Store, announcing in a blog post that it'll stop offering both for rental and purchase by the end of August.

In a brief blog post, SIE's video head Vanessa Lee said the decision was driven by shifts in the market driven by the rising popularity of apps like Netflix or Amazon Prime Video. Existing purchases will remain accessible despite the discontinuation.

"At SIE, we strive to provide the best entertainment experience for PlayStation fans, and that means evolving our offerings as customer needs change," writes Lee.

"We’ve seen tremendous growth from PlayStation fans using subscription-based and ad-based entertainment streaming services on our consoles. With this shift in customer behavior, we have decided to no longer offer movie and TV purchases and rentals through PlayStation Store as of August 31, 2021."

For PlayStation, this marks another exit from the TV and movie side of the entertainment business following last year's shutdown of its live TV service PlayStation Vue.